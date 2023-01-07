Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 808 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 808 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,595.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 300.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 240.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 2.8 %

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $43.52 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.42 and a fifty-two week high of $51.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.74.

