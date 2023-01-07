Appleton Partners Inc. MA Takes Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA bought a new stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,197 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $765,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 7.9% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.1% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 11,955 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 10.8% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 8,695 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 7.5% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 388,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,047,000 after buying an additional 26,957 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on YUM shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.60.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total transaction of $547,366.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,715 shares in the company, valued at $4,076,011.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $130.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.47 and a 200-day moving average of $118.70. The company has a market capitalization of $36.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.99. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.96 and a 52-week high of $137.12.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 19.13%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.05%.

Yum! Brands announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, September 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

