Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,598,930 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,099,462 shares during the period. Applied Materials makes up about 1.1% of Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.53% of Applied Materials worth $376,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 113.1% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 28.9% in the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 499 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMAT stock opened at $104.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.99 and a 200-day moving average of $96.18. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.12 and a 12-month high of $167.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $88.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.56.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.31. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 56.62%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.98%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMAT. Susquehanna raised their price target on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Cowen raised their price target on Applied Materials from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.64.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

