Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Trading Down 8.1%

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 8.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.44 and last traded at $18.74. 64,711 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,334,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.39.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $60.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Friday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arcus Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.67.

The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.53.

Arcus Biosciences ( NYSE:RCUS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $33.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 million. Arcus Biosciences had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 10.35%. Research analysts predict that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robert C. Goeltz II sold 2,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $75,429.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,654.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Robert C. Goeltz II sold 2,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $75,429.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,654.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 16,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total transaction of $506,821.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 147,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,538,976.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,937 shares of company stock worth $1,197,313 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,435,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,930 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,928,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,559,000 after purchasing an additional 805,534 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 295.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 974,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,685,000 after purchasing an additional 727,692 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $17,435,000. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $9,976,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

