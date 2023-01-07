Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.84.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $5.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $6.50 to $6.30 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Stock Down 0.2 %

Ardagh Metal Packaging stock opened at $5.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 1-year low of $3.91 and a 1-year high of $9.80.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Dividend Announcement

Ardagh Metal Packaging ( NYSE:AMBP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 59.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ardagh Metal Packaging will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.56%.

Institutional Trading of Ardagh Metal Packaging

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 10.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,351,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,539,000 after purchasing an additional 122,878 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 3.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 296,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 9,444 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Equity LLC bought a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the third quarter valued at about $7,077,000. Philosophy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the third quarter valued at about $1,452,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the third quarter valued at about $63,000. 19.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Company Profile

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine. The company serves beverage producers.

