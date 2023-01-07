Ardor Price Reaches $0.0676 on Major Exchanges (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0676 or 0.00000399 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ardor has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. Ardor has a market capitalization of $67.55 million and $2.56 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00069060 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00060119 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000364 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001139 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00009187 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00023500 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000231 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000929 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003952 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000119 BTC.
Ardor Coin Profile
Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org.
Buying and Selling Ardor
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
