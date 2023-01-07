Arweave Trading Up 10.3% Over Last 7 Days (AR)

Arweave (AR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. Arweave has a total market cap of $229.81 million and $9.05 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Arweave has traded 10.3% higher against the dollar. One Arweave coin can now be purchased for about $6.88 or 0.00040618 BTC on popular exchanges.
About Arweave
AR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveteam and its Facebook page is accessible here. Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org. The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave.
Arweave Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.
