ASD (ASD) Market Cap Achieves $38.28 Million

ASD (ASD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. One ASD token can now be purchased for $0.0579 or 0.00000342 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, ASD has traded up 7.8% against the dollar. ASD has a total market capitalization of $38.28 million and approximately $1.99 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ASD alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00012758 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00037501 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00040265 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001365 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005892 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00018773 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.64 or 0.00234111 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003779 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000046 BTC.

ASD Profile

ASD (CRYPTO:ASD) is a token. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.05824456 USD and is up 1.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,159,560.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ASD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ASD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.