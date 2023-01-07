Asio Capital LLC Grows Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Asio Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,567 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,987 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices comprises 1.2% of Asio Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,915.8% in the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 189.9% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 36.6% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 279.5% in the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 444 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,146,055.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,875 shares in the company, valued at $8,079,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,161,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,904,228. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.13 billion, a PE ratio of 38.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.56. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.57 and a 52 week high of $141.25.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 11.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. New Street Research upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $107.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.29.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

