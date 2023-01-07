Asio Capital LLC Has $3.06 Million Stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Asio Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 190,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,840 shares during the quarter. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $3,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KEY. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in KeyCorp by 677.7% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 131.8% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 93.0% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 3,380.8% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 78.0% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 2,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. 82.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KEY traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.37. 8,378,429 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,283,523. The company has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $15.26 and a twelve month high of $27.17.

KeyCorp Increases Dividend

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 26.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. This is a positive change from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KEY shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of KeyCorp to $16.50 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.89.

About KeyCorp

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.