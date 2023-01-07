Asio Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Asio Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up 1.5% of Asio Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Price Performance

NYSE BAC traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $34.41. The stock had a trading volume of 34,068,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,286,852. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $29.31 and a 52-week high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $276.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.98 and a 200-day moving average of $33.83.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.46 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.85%.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 14th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.16.

Bank of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.