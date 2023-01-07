Asio Capital LLC Invests $1.35 Million in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Asio Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WHR. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Whirlpool in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Whirlpool in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 119.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Whirlpool Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Whirlpool stock traded up $1.74 on Friday, reaching $151.50. 864,871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 572,953. Whirlpool Co. has a 1-year low of $124.43 and a 1-year high of $234.32. The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $143.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.08.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by ($1.10). Whirlpool had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 18.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WHR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Bank of America downgraded Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $155.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Whirlpool from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Whirlpool to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.00.

About Whirlpool

(Get Rating)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.