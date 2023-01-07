Asio Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI)

Asio Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Community Trust Bancorp worth $1,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 132.6% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 49.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

Community Trust Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ CTBI traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.93. The stock had a trading volume of 62,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,710. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.53 and a 200 day moving average of $43.88. The stock has a market cap of $840.99 million, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.74. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.10 and a 52-week high of $48.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Community Trust Bancorp Announces Dividend

Community Trust Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CTBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.08). Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $58.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.15 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 39.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Community Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Community Trust Bancorp

In other Community Trust Bancorp news, EVP James B. Draughn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.36, for a total value of $236,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $656,930.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

Featured Articles

