Asset Dedication LLC Buys New Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $207.79 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $207.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.91. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $182.88 and a 1 year high of $249.91.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

