Asset Dedication LLC Invests $972,000 in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 7,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $972,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 123.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 181,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,141,000 after acquiring an additional 100,236 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 284.4% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 184,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,587,000 after acquiring an additional 136,345 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 43,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,154,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 135.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 12,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter.

IWD opened at $155.43 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $134.09 and a twelve month high of $171.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $153.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.89.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

