Asset Dedication LLC Makes New $665,000 Investment in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 4,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $665,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Win Advisors Inc. raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.50.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of PNC opened at $164.21 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.52 and a 12-month high of $228.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $158.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.70.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.12. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 26.96%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.25%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total value of $452,316.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,277,340.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.