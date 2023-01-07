Asset Dedication LLC Raises Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 505.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ADP shares. Mizuho raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.45.

In other news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total value of $50,164.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,371.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total transaction of $50,164.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,535 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,371.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.15, for a total value of $12,235,274.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,415,226.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 63,888 shares of company stock worth $15,037,403 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ADP stock opened at $240.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $99.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.85. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.26 and a fifty-two week high of $274.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $250.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 80.50% and a net margin of 17.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.16%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

