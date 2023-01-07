Asset Dedication LLC Reduces Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Asset Dedication LLC lessened its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,575 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 37,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 5,049 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.7% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 13,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 286,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,942,000 after acquiring an additional 18,183 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.4% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 383,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,201,000 after acquiring an additional 9,052 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.5% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 184,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,282,000 after acquiring an additional 11,344 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

DD opened at $72.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.52 and a 52 week high of $85.16. The firm has a market cap of $36.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.43.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 36.46%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DD shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.14.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

