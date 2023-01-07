Asset Dedication LLC Takes Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GD. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the third quarter worth about $36,000. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on GD shares. Cowen upped their price target on General Dynamics from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Cowen upped their price target on General Dynamics to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.91.

General Dynamics Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of GD opened at $248.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.88. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $200.65 and a one year high of $256.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $248.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.51.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 8.62%. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.97%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

