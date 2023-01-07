Atb Cap Markets Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW)

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW – Get Rating) – Atb Cap Markets lifted their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Trican Well Service in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 3rd. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.17. The consensus estimate for Trican Well Service’s current full-year earnings is $0.52 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Trican Well Service’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.66 EPS.
Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$258.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$255.83 million.
Trican Well Service Trading Up 4.1 %
TCW opened at C$3.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$828.73 million and a P/E ratio of 14.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$3.78 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.53. Trican Well Service has a 52-week low of C$2.66 and a 52-week high of C$4.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12.
About Trican Well Service
Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.
See Also
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/02-01/06
- Why is the CrowdStrike Stock Price Struggling?
- Four Undervalued Healthcare Stocks for 2023
- WWE Stock: Vince McMahon Wants Back In The Show
- NVIDIA Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Just Yet
Receive News & Ratings for Trican Well Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trican Well Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.