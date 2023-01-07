Atb Cap Markets Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW)

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW – Get Rating) – Atb Cap Markets lifted their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Trican Well Service in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 3rd. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.17. The consensus estimate for Trican Well Service’s current full-year earnings is $0.52 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Trican Well Service’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Get Trican Well Service alerts:

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$258.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$255.83 million.

Trican Well Service Trading Up 4.1 %

TCW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$5.00 to C$5.25 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Cormark upped their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Trican Well Service has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.97.

TCW opened at C$3.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$828.73 million and a P/E ratio of 14.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$3.78 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.53. Trican Well Service has a 52-week low of C$2.66 and a 52-week high of C$4.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12.

About Trican Well Service

(Get Rating)

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trican Well Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trican Well Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.