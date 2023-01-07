Atlantic Lithium (OTC:ALLIF) Trading 2.2% Higher

Shares of Atlantic Lithium Limited (OTC:ALLIF – Get Rating) traded up 2.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.46 and last traded at $0.46. 2,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 5,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.

Atlantic Lithium Stock Up 4.3 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.46.

Atlantic Lithium Company Profile

Atlantic Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in West Africa. It primarily explores for lithium deposits. The company's flagship project is the Ewoyaa lithium project located in Ghana. It also holds interest in a lithium property covering an area of 774 square kilometers in Côte d'Ivoire.

