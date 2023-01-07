ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) vs. Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Financial Comparison

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Rating) and ATRenew (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Hingham Institution for Savings and ATRenew’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hingham Institution for Savings 39.23% 16.36% 1.58% ATRenew -4.56% -3.15% -2.65%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

36.9% of Hingham Institution for Savings shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.8% of ATRenew shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.7% of ATRenew shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Hingham Institution for Savings has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ATRenew has a beta of -1.37, indicating that its share price is 237% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Hingham Institution for Savings and ATRenew, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hingham Institution for Savings 0 0 0 0 N/A ATRenew 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hingham Institution for Savings and ATRenew’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hingham Institution for Savings $125.80 million 4.88 $67.46 million $19.16 14.90 ATRenew $1.22 billion 0.69 -$128.13 million N/A N/A

Hingham Institution for Savings has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ATRenew.

Summary

Hingham Institution for Savings beats ATRenew on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hingham Institution for Savings

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand deposit, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, and consumer loans. In addition, it offers ATMs, debit cards, and Internet-based banking services. The company offers its services through a network of six offices in Boston and eastern Massachusetts; and commercial lenders and relationship managers in Washington. Hingham Institution for Savings was incorporated in 1834 and is headquartered in Hingham, Massachusetts.

About ATRenew

ATRenew Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras, household products, and bags through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,287 AHS stores and 21 Paipai stores in 214 cities. The company was formerly known as AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. and changed its name to ATRenew Inc. November 2021. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

