AT&T Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NYSE:T)

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of 0.2775 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th.

AT&T has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 18.5% per year over the last three years. AT&T has a payout ratio of 42.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect AT&T to earn $2.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.11 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.5%.

AT&T Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE T opened at $19.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. AT&T has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $21.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.61.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Moffett Nathanson restated an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.39.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 1,124.0% in the third quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 15,736 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its holdings in AT&T by 3.1% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 10,979,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,512,000 after purchasing an additional 334,705 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 8.1% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 60,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 4,532 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in AT&T by 8.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 552,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,481,000 after purchasing an additional 45,187 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in AT&T by 25.7% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 5,231,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,809 shares during the period. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

