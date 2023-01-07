AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by Keb Asset Management LLC

Keb Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,882 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the quarter. Keb Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in T. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 65.9% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, American National Bank boosted its holdings in AT&T by 71.6% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 2,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:T opened at $19.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.62. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $21.53.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. AT&T’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on T. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Argus upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.39.

About AT&T

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

