Audius (AUDIO) Trading 9.2% Higher Over Last Week

Audius (AUDIO) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. During the last week, Audius has traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Audius token can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000822 BTC on exchanges. Audius has a total market capitalization of $130.35 million and $15.42 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Audius’ genesis date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,147,592,308 tokens and its circulating supply is 935,984,399 tokens. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audiusproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Audius’ official website is audius.co. Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius.

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

