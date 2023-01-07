Audius Trading Up 11.3% Over Last Week (AUDIO)

Audius (AUDIO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. One Audius token can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000835 BTC on exchanges. Audius has a total market capitalization of $132.31 million and approximately $12.36 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Audius has traded up 11.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Audius Token Profile

Audius’ genesis date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,147,592,308 tokens and its circulating supply is 935,984,399 tokens. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. Audius’ official website is audius.co. Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audiusproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Audius

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

