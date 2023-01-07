Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Price Target Raised to $11.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $12.50.

AUPH opened at $7.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 0.87. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.07 and a 52-week high of $20.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.13 and its 200-day moving average is $7.40.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AUPH. Bellevue Group AG raised its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,846,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,405,000 after buying an additional 175,044 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,441,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,360,000 after acquiring an additional 53,572 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,827,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,624,000 after acquiring an additional 6,677 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 262.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,694,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,207,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,081,000 after buying an additional 38,652 shares during the last quarter. 40.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.

