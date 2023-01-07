Aurubis (OTCMKTS:AIAGY) Trading 6.2% Higher

Aurubis AG (OTCMKTS:AIAGY – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $43.00 and last traded at $43.00. 552 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Aurubis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Aurubis from €66.00 ($70.21) to €70.00 ($74.47) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on shares of Aurubis in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a €75.00 ($79.79) price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Aurubis from €83.00 ($88.30) to €78.00 ($82.98) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Get Aurubis alerts:

Aurubis Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.67.

Aurubis Company Profile

Aurubis AG processes metal concentrates and recycling materials in Germany. The company processes scrap metals, organic and inorganic metalbearing recycling raw materials, and industrial residues. It also offers wire rods and specialty wires, shapes, bars and profiles, industrial rolled products, and architectural rolled products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aurubis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurubis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.