Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Stock Position Increased by Riverview Trust Co

Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 134,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,532,000 after buying an additional 21,671 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at about $571,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $6.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $240.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,771,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,686. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.96. The company has a market capitalization of $99.63 billion, a PE ratio of 33.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.26 and a 1 year high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 80.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total transaction of $50,164.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,535 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,371.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 11,427 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.83, for a total value of $2,751,964.41. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,950 shares in the company, valued at $7,935,348.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total transaction of $50,164.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,371.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 63,888 shares of company stock worth $15,037,403. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.