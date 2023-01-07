AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Stake Reduced by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. cut its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 961 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $4,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 1.2% in the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 189.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 276.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 129,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares in the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVB opened at $163.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $166.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.68. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.69 and a twelve month high of $259.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.36%.

AVB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $196.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Colliers Securities lowered their target price on AvalonBay Communities to $239.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley cut AvalonBay Communities from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $225.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $197.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $189.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.56.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

