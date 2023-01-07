Avitas Wealth Management LLC Acquires 505 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,877 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 1.0% of Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,065,457,000 after buying an additional 249,045 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 205.3% in the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 6,324 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVDA opened at $148.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $156.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.39. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $289.46. The company has a market cap of $369.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.23, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.77.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.81%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen upped their target price on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. HSBC started coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price target on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Tigress Financial dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.09.

In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total transaction of $418,717.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,617 shares in the company, valued at $9,505,428.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total transaction of $9,905,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,250,193 shares in the company, valued at $371,484,362.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total value of $418,717.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,505,428.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 235,287 shares of company stock worth $30,743,722 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

