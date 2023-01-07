Avitas Wealth Management LLC Purchases 401 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BOND. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 751.7% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the second quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the second quarter worth about $157,000.

Pimco Total Return ETF Price Performance

BOND stock opened at $92.20 on Friday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12 month low of $86.61 and a 12 month high of $108.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.44.

