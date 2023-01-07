Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AXTA. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axalta Coating Systems has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.08.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Axalta Coating Systems Price Performance

AXTA stock opened at $26.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Axalta Coating Systems has a 1 year low of $20.66 and a 1 year high of $33.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 4.20%. Axalta Coating Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $192,000. American Trust acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000.

About Axalta Coating Systems

(Get Rating)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.