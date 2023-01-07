Azimut Exploration (OTCMKTS:AZMTF) Trading Down 3.7%

Azimut Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AZMTF – Get Rating) fell 3.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.52 and last traded at $0.52. 15,015 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 71% from the average session volume of 8,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.

Azimut Exploration Trading Down 1.0 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.55.

About Azimut Exploration

Azimut Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, base metals, chromium, nickel, diamond, tellurium, bismuth, tungsten, tin, molybdenum, rhenium, indium, rare earth elements, uranium, zinc, silver, cobalt, and platinum group elements.

