B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.25% Senior Notes due 2028 Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 (NASDAQ:RILYZ)

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.25% Senior Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:RILYZ – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Sunday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3281 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.25% Senior Notes due 2028 Stock Up 0.4 %

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.25% Senior Notes due 2028 stock opened at $18.69 on Friday. B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.25% Senior Notes due 2028 has a one year low of $16.41 and a one year high of $25.02.

