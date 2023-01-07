Baader Bank Analysts Give Metro (ETR:B4B3) a €8.75 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €8.75 ($9.31) price target on Metro (ETR:B4B3 – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on B4B3. Barclays set a €8.00 ($8.51) price target on shares of Metro in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €5.00 ($5.32) price objective on shares of Metro in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley set a €8.83 ($9.39) price objective on shares of Metro in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Warburg Research set a €8.50 ($9.04) price objective on shares of Metro in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.00 ($9.57) price objective on shares of Metro in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st.

Get Metro alerts:

Metro Stock Performance

Shares of Metro stock opened at €8.55 ($9.10) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.54. Metro has a twelve month low of €6.15 ($6.54) and a twelve month high of €11.60 ($12.34). The stock has a market cap of $25.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is €8.00 and its 200 day moving average is €7.81.

Metro Company Profile

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 748 wholesale stores and supply depots under the METRO, MAKRO, Aviludo, Classic Fine Foods, Davigel Spain, Pro à Pro, and Rungis Express brand names serving hotels, restaurants, bars, cafes, catering companies, small grocery stores, kiosks, independent retailers, service providers, and authorities in Europe, Russia, and Asia, as well as online marketplace METRO MARKETS.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.