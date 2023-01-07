BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.84

BAB, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABB – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.84 and traded as low as $0.82. BAB shares last traded at $0.82, with a volume of 168 shares.

BAB Trading Down 1.9 %

The company has a market cap of $5.88 million, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.77 and its 200 day moving average is $0.83.

BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BAB had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $0.88 million during the quarter.

BAB Increases Dividend

BAB Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This is a positive change from BAB’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 10.39%. BAB’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.02%.

BAB, Inc franchises and licenses bagel and muffin retail units under the Big Apple Bagels (BAB), My Favorite Muffin (MFM), and SweetDuet (SD) trade names in the United States. It's BAB franchised brand consists of daily baked bagels, flavored cream cheeses, premium coffees, gourmet bagel sandwiches, and other related products.

