BakeryToken Price Up 7.2% Over Last Week (BAKE)

BakeryToken (BAKE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. One BakeryToken token can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000811 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, BakeryToken has traded up 7.2% against the dollar. BakeryToken has a total market capitalization of $1.00 million and $2.82 million worth of BakeryToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

BakeryToken Profile

BakeryToken (BAKE) is a token. Its launch date was September 23rd, 2020. BakeryToken’s total supply is 289,770,579 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,306,054 tokens. The official website for BakeryToken is www.bakeryswap.org. BakeryToken’s official message board is medium.com/@bakeryswap. BakeryToken’s official Twitter account is @bakery_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BakeryToken

According to CryptoCompare, “BakerySwap is like Uniswap, but designed to be faster and cheaper. In addition to all of the above, liquidity providers will also be rewarded with BAKE tokens from which they can earn a share of BakerySwap’s trading fees and use for voting as part of BakerySwap’s governance.Telegram”

