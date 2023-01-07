Bam Bam Resources (OTCMKTS:NPEZF) Shares Down 4.1%

Shares of Bam Bam Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:NPEZF – Get Rating) fell 4.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.17 and last traded at $0.18. 3,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 238,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.
Bam Bam Resources Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.15 and a 200-day moving average of $0.21.
Bam Bam Resources Company Profile
Bam Bam Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral property assets. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the Majuba Hill project situated in Nevada, the United States. The company was formerly known as KOPR Point Ventures Inc and changed its name to Bam Bam Resources Corp.
