Barclays Boosts Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Price Target to $82.00

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Barclays from $70.00 to $82.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Globus Medical from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Globus Medical from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised Globus Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Globus Medical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Globus Medical from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Globus Medical currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Globus Medical Stock Performance

Globus Medical stock opened at $72.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 47.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.02. Globus Medical has a one year low of $52.60 and a one year high of $81.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.92 and a 200 day moving average of $64.08.

Insider Activity at Globus Medical

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $254.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.94 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 11.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Globus Medical will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $562,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 24.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globus Medical

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMED. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Globus Medical by 3,325.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 548 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Globus Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Globus Medical by 192.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 820 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Globus Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Globus Medical by 32,200.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 969 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. 74.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

