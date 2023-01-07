Barclays Increases Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Price Target to $64.00

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.73.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 1.6 %

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $47.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Bank of New York Mellon has a twelve month low of $36.22 and a twelve month high of $64.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.91.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 44.98%.

Insider Activity at Bank of New York Mellon

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total transaction of $787,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,278,967.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of New York Mellon

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 132.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Rock Creek Group LP boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 273.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

