Barclays Reiterates £125 Price Target for AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)

Barclays set a £125 ($150.60) price target on AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group set a £101 ($121.69) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($83.73) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £135 ($162.65) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of £115.45 ($139.10).

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

LON AZN opened at £117.82 ($141.95) on Wednesday. AstraZeneca has a 52-week low of GBX 8,214 ($98.96) and a 52-week high of £118.08 ($142.27). The stock has a market cap of £182.57 billion and a PE ratio of 11,220.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of £110.87 and a 200-day moving average of £107.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.97, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.81.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

