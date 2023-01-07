Barclays Trims Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Target Price to $63.00

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Baxter International from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Baxter International from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Bank of America lowered Baxter International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Baxter International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Baxter International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baxter International has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.27.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Baxter International Stock Performance

Shares of Baxter International stock opened at $48.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.42 billion, a PE ratio of -10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.23. Baxter International has a one year low of $47.86 and a one year high of $89.70.

Baxter International Dividend Announcement

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. Baxter International had a positive return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Research analysts expect that Baxter International will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -24.58%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baxter International

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 43,404 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,789,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 30,731 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,973,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 24,656 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Home Federal Bank of Tennessee raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 16,155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

About Baxter International

(Get Rating)

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.