Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Cuts Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,536 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 740.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 71.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In related news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $421,993.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,434,021.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $1,000,334.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 118,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,772,021.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $421,993.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,434,021.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

EMR traded up $2.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.95. 2,610,988 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,979,997. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $72.40 and a 12-month high of $100.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.50. The company has a market cap of $57.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.41.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. UBS Group cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $118.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.77.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

