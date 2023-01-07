Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Cuts Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lowered its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,899 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schubert & Co grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 1,225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 106 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

NASDAQ:COST traded up $32.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $482.87. 5,174,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,010,387. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $490.11 and its 200-day moving average is $501.10. The firm has a market cap of $214.26 billion, a PE ratio of 36.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.76. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $406.51 and a twelve month high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.21%.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,138,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total transaction of $483,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,606,142.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,452 shares of company stock valued at $2,651,811 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $470.00 to $478.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $530.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $555.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $551.68.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

