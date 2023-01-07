Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Purchases 52 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% in the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter worth $35,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 356.3% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 153.8% during the third quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $7.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $268.80. 54,659,739 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,185,544. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $254.26 and a 1 year high of $390.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $276.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $288.04.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.