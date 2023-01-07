Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Sells 1,591 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors cut its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,591 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in American Electric Power were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AEP stock traded up $2.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,287,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,445,332. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.30 and a 52-week high of $105.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $49.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.42.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.05. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 68.74%.

AEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.82.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

