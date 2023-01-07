Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $290.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock, up from their previous target price of $250.00.

BDX has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen lowered their price target on Becton, Dickinson and to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com cut Becton, Dickinson and from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $221.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $273.82.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $259.34 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $241.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $73.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.11, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.58. Becton, Dickinson and has a 1-year low of $215.90 and a 1-year high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and Increases Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.02. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 61.90%.

Institutional Trading of Becton, Dickinson and

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter worth about $39,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.