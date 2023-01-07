Berger Financial Group Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth approximately $1,672,455,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 71,882,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,534,947,000 after acquiring an additional 4,855,169 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 131.2% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,307,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $408,659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011,581 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 52.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,329,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $535,296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 89.5% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,921,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $286,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851,821 shares during the last quarter. 75.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

NYSE BMY opened at $73.00 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $61.19 and a one year high of $81.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.67 and a 200 day moving average of $74.14. The company has a market capitalization of $155.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $11.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.18 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.30% and a net margin of 14.29%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 74.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total transaction of $3,621,380.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,502,391.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $1,307,312.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,753,481.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total value of $3,621,380.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,079 shares in the company, valued at $4,502,391.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BMY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.57.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

