Berger Financial Group Inc Purchases 180 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,825 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 433.3% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 544 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on SBUX. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Fubon Bank raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.92.

Starbucks Stock Up 2.2 %

SBUX stock opened at $106.69 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $109.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.89.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 39.85%. The business had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $723,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

